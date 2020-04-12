Ludhiana divided over delivery of cooked food by restaurants via mobile apps

chandigarh

Apr 12, 2020

The administration’s decision to allow the delivery of cooked food from restaurants through mobile app orders has divided the city with a majority of residents, including a few councillors, opposing the move.

Even restaurant owners stand divided over the issue with the president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Amarvir Singh, opposing the decision, citing that the home delivery of food might also increase chances of infection.

However, the restaurant owners, who have started supplying food, said all precautions were being taken while preparing and delivering food.

Restaurants and eateries, which have commenced the delivery of cooked food through apps, are situated in Sarabha Nagar, the Ferozepur Road, College Road, Feroze Gandhi Market, Dugri areas, etc. Their opponents, however, have taken to the social media stating that cooked food of restaurants was not an essential commodity.

Congress councillor Parvinder Lapran has also opposed the move in one of the videos shared on social networks. Lapran said, “A complete lockdown has been announced and the administration is issuing strict guidelines every day. But, on the other hand, restaurants have been allowed to deliver food through mobile apps. Even ice-cream parlours are being allowed to operate.”

Lapran questioned who was there to keep a check on the delivery boys and the health of cooks in restaurants. He said the virus might find an entry to houses through this system and the government should roll back the decision as lives of people were at stake.

A resident of Model Town Extension, Gurkaran Singh, said, “On one hand, the administration is stopping residents from coming out and, on the other, the food packed in plastic bags, which can carry the virus, are getting entry into houses of residents.”

Owners of restaurants, however, claimed that all precautions were being taken and the delivery was being made through Zomato and Swiggy only, as these companies have been allowed to operate by the administration.

Bhupinder Basant, owner of Basant Restaurant, delivering food from three outlets, situated at the Foundation Chowk, Dugri and Feroze Gandhi Market, said all precautions were being taken while preparing and delivering food.

The health of the staff working in restaurants was also being continuously monitored, he added.

He said they had received a good response from residents as there are many people, including students in hostels, who needed cooked food.

Basant said, “The Ice Cream Studio on the Malhar Road has been operating with all precautions. Zomato and Swiggy are also keeping a check on the health of delivery boys.”

A resident of Kitchlu Nagar, Gurbir Singh, said, “There is no harm in allowing the restaurants to operate and deliver food. But, owners and the staff should take all the precautions. Even the ration and vegetables are being supplied in plastic packs.”

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said, “Permission has been given to those restaurant owners, who had applied online in the past and the service has been initiated on a trial basis. Regular inspections are being carried out at these establishments to keep a check on hygiene and health of the staff. If we find any anomalies in the system, then the system will be scrapped.”