Ludhiana edu dept holds orientation to get more students for NTSE coaching

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:40 IST

With few students attending the online coaching classes being conducted ahead of the National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) scheduled for December 12, the district education department organised a one-day orientation programme to motivate them at Guru Nanak Bhawan on Wednesday.

Over 200 Class 10 students had given their consent to district and block mentors to attend the free online classes. However, only 100 students have attended the classes on an average in the last two weeks.

As many as 135 students reached the venue at 10am and district authorities took all precautionary measures such as checking temperatures and sanitising their hands before allowing them to enter the hall which can accommodate more than 500 people. Social distancing was maintained inside the hall.

The district and block mentors of different subjects encouraged the students to take attend the virtual classes to crack the scholarship exam.

Sanjeev Taneja, district mentor (mathematics), Jasvir Singh, district mentor (science) and Subodh Kumar, district mentor (English) and SST interacted with students.

Ektapreet Kaur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar, and Parneet of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Hargobindpur, who had cleared the NTSE Stage 1 exam last year, spoke on how the coaching helped them.

Ektapreet Kaur, 17, said, “It is necessary to be focused and time management is key. I am lucky that I was among the 40 students who were selected for free coaching and the mentors cleared my doubts. I worked hard and studied for five to six hours after coaching classes which helped me clear the NTSE Stage 1 exam.”

Parneet said, “After attending the coaching classes at Senior Secondary Residential School for meritorious students, I was able to clear the exam. The coaching made a big difference as I was able to solve assignments and doubts were cleared by the teachers during the classes.”

Both students were honoured by Swaranjit Kaur, district education officer (secondary).

“There was a need to hold this orientation programme and we organised it after taking permission from the deputy commissioner. The scholarship exam is scheduled to be held on December 12 and to provide coaching to students, it was important to guide them. We have decided that the coaching will continue online and district and block mentors will coordinate so that more students can clear the exam this time,” Kaur said.