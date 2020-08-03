e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man booked for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to migrants

Ludhiana man booked for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to migrants

The police also informed the health department about the alleged quack and asked that his degrees be checked and action taken against him

chandigarh Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A man alleged to be a quack was issuing fake Covid-19 test reports to migrant labourers planning to travel to other states.
A man alleged to be a quack was issuing fake Covid-19 test reports to migrant labourers planning to travel to other states.(HT Photo/For representation only)
         

A man alleged to be a quack has been booked for issuing fake Covid-19 test reports to migrant labourers for ₹1,500.

PS Gulati of Field Gunj was booked after a local resident recorded conversations with him and tipped off the Division Number 2 police.

He was issuing fake Covid-19 test reports to migrant labourers wanting to travel to other states.

After being booked he also handed over to police documents certifying negative Covid status which were believed to be fake.

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Waryam Singh said a case had been registered against Gulati after investigations.

The police also informed the health department about the quack and asked that his degrees be checked and action taken against him.

The certificates issued by the accused were fake, Waryam Singh added.

tags
top news
Curfew ordered in Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
Curfew ordered in Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan
Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time
Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In