Ludhiana man dies after quack administers injection

The Sadar police have arrested the accused quack and charged him with causing death due to negligence

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:39 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A 19-year-old man died after a quack administered an injection to him to treat his fever in Jhande village on Friday.

The Sadar police have arrested the accused quack and charged him with causing death due to negligence.

The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh.

The case was registered following the statement of Kulwant Singh of Jhande village, who is an uncle of victim Parminder Singh.

Kulwant Singh told the police that his elder brother Raj Singh had gone missing three years ago following which, he was taking care of his children.

“My nephew, a labourer, was suffering from fever on Thursday. He went to the clinic of Jaswant Singh, who administered an injection to him,” he said.

“My nephew developed some kind of allergy from the injection and complained of severe pain in his arm and itching on the injection site. The skin around the injection mark had turned blue,” Kulwant added.

“When I called Jaswant Singh on his phone, he advised to rub some ice on the injection mark. On Friday, condition of Parminder worsened. Jaswant Singh took him to a different private hospital for treatment in his car, where he died,” the complainant said.

Kulwant alleged that Jaswant Singh, who had no medical degree that authorised him to treat patient, administered an expired medicine to his nephew.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first information report (FIR) under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Jaswant Singh.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:39 IST

