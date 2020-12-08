e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man loses ₹1.71 lakh to online fraudsters promising to double his money

Ludhiana man loses ₹1.71 lakh to online fraudsters promising to double his money

Hacked his phone after tricking him into clicking a link

chandigarh Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image
Representative image
         

A city resident lost ₹1.71 lakh to online fraudsters who hacked his phone after tricking him into click a link on the pretext of doubling his money.

The complainant, Amit Vohra of Pushp Vihar of Barewal road, said the fraudsters had contacted him after he posted an advertisement on OLX for selling worn-out furniture.

The accused rang him up, posing as buyers and settled the deal at ₹4,000. They then called him again and told him that there was an online scheme through which he could double the payment he receives.

They sent him a QR code on WhatsApp and asked him to activate the scheme by clicking on it. After activating the link, he sent ₹1 to the accused and received ₹2 in return within a few seconds.

Following this, the accused sent him a few more links. After clicking one of the links, his phone got hacked and the accused managed to gain access to his online banking account and stole ₹1.71 lakh from it.

The accused have been identified as Pritama Devi of Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh, Neelam Rajput of Mathura and Gaurav of Ghautam Budh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66-C and 66-D of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against them at Sarabha Nagar police station.

