Ludhiana MC chief asks officials to expedite solid waste management projects

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:28 IST

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has pulled up the health team and other officials of the civic body for failing to comply with timeline laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to complete solid waste management projects in the city.

Charing a meeting along with Puran Singh, project director, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), and additional director, Naresh Kumar, to check the status of different projects being taken up to manage solid waste, the MC chief directed the staff to start the work at war footing to ensure a good ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

The meetings are being conducted after the monitoring committee of the NGT had criticised the Ludhiana MC over improper solid waste management and failure to complete projects in time.

Besides, the commissioner also directed the staff to ensure 100% door-to-door garbage collection and source segregation of waste.

The MC commissioner warned that departmental action will be initiated against officials if any employee was found guilty of dereliction of duty.

Eight Micro forest set up near Buddha Nullah:

During the meeting, the MC chief was told that eight micro-forests have been set-up alongside Buddha Nullah.

Sabharwal further directed the horticulture department to develop 25 more micro forest with the help of NGOs and social organisations.

Civic body officials were also told to establish compost pits in over 800 parks in the city by the end of November. Besides, four walling of compost pits should also be done in the parks, the MC commissioner added.

In August, the NGT had directed the MC to submit ₹15 lakh as a bank guarantee in favour of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) over its failure to take up proper solid waste management in the city.