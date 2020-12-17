Ludhiana MC initiates drive to put a leash on stray dog menace

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:41 IST

On receiving regular complaints the growing menace of stray dogs in public parks, the municipal corporation (MC) initiated a drive to free the public from the menace. Apart from sterilizing the stray dogs, the MC will also take steps to prevent their entry into the parks.

The drive, undertaken on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu after he received complaints from the public, was initiated from Rose Garden on Tuesday and will be carried forward to other major parks, including Rakh Bagh, Mini Rose Garden, Leisure Valley, Sarabha Nagar, etc. in the first phase. The MC team caught four dogs from Rose garden on the first day of the drive and took them to the animal birth control centre for sterilization.

The officials said that stray dogs create a nuisance for people who go to the park, especially the ones who go for jogging/running, as stray dogs attack them when they run.

Suraj Nayyar, a resident of Maya Nagar, said, “I, along with my three friends, go for a morning walk at the Rose Garden. Stray dogs make it tough for the residents to run or jog. People cannot leave their children to play in the open as they fear that the dogs might attack them. The MC should shift the stray dogs from the public parks, and an extensive drive should be held for the same.”

Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Dugri area, Phase 2, said, “Rather than only focusing on major parks, the MC should take up the drive in all parks as stray dog menace has been troubling residents all over. Not only children but at times adults also refrain from entering the parks as a large number of dogs roam there.”

Dr Harbans Dhalla, senior veterinary officer, MC, said, “The drive has been initiated. and the MC team will cover all major public parks in the first phase. As per the norms, the MC cannot displace the dogs. They will be left at the same places from where they have been lifted, but this will decrease the number of dogs eventually. Efforts are also being made to stop the entry of dogs in the parks.”

MC appeals to residents to stop feeding stray dogs in parks

Dr Dhalla said, “The residents should also understand their responsibility and should not feed stray dogs in public parks, as it will add to the problem and the visitors have to bear the brunt. The stray dogs do not leave the place where they are fed, and this can take a toll on the public. We are not stopping residents from feeding the dogs but if they want to feed the stray dogs, they should do it in their localities.”