Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC ropes in sports bodies to develop infra

Ludhiana MC ropes in sports bodies to develop infra

Mayor Sandhu said that two open basketball courts at Ludhiana Basketball Academy will be converted into indoor courts soon

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Civic body officials during a meeting at the MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Civic body officials during a meeting at the MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)
         

: With the municipal corporation (MC) working to establish a sports park in Jainpur area and upgrade the existing sports infrastructure in the city under Smart City Mission, the civic body has roped in different sports associations to get their suggestions so that the projects can be developed as per the requirement of the players.

A meeting was held at the MC’s Zone D office on Saturday wherein mayor Balkar Sandhu, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and councillor Mamta Ashu reviewed the ongoing project along with members of different sports associations.

Apinder Singh Grewal, former mayor and president of Punjab Swimming Association, also participated in the meeting and deliberated upon developing the all-weather pool near Rakh Bagh on the lines of Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

Mayor Sandhu said that two open basketball courts at Ludhiana Basketball Academy will be converted into indoor courts soon. He said that the detailed project report in this regard has already been prepared.

Mamta Ashu said, “It has already been decided that all existing sports facilities in the city will be upgraded. The projects include laying of a new athletics synthetic track at Guru Nanak Stadium, developing indoor (all weather) swimming pool, upgradation of Shastri Hall, construction of a new table-tennis court, upgradation and repair of astroturf and a velodrome (cycling track) at PAU, besides construction of a sports park over 32 acres of land in Jainpur village of Ludhiana district.”

After the soil testing report, the topographic survey and land demarcation at the Jainpur Sports Park site is underway and will be completed shortly.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had decided to rope in different sports associations so that the infrastructure could be developed as per the needs of the players and every point should be covered, said Ashu while adding that meetings with some other associations will also be held in the coming time.

