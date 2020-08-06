Ludhiana municipal town planner issues order building inspectors to remove illegal constructions

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:43 IST

Acting on a complaint filed with the local bodies department on the failure of municipal corporation (MC) to comply with the orders issued by the lokpal, Punjab, in February, the municipal town planner (MTP) has issued an order to building inspectors to take action against illegal constructions in their respective areas, failing which, departmental action will be taken against them.

The lokpal had directed the municipal commissioner to recommend action against officials who are not performing their duties to stop illegal constructions.

In his complaint, RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal, said, “The MC had failed to comply with orders issued by the lokpal in February, due to which I had filed a complaint with the local bodies department on June 1. In the month of July, local bodies department asked the municipal commissioner to comply with the orders and send a report regarding the same.”

As per the orders issued by MTP Surinder Singh Bindra on August 4, he directed building inspectors to take action against the illegal construction as soon they begin.

Meanwhile, the MC staff marked an illegal encroachment by a private hospital in Model Town area on Thursday. Officials said the owner has been given a chance to remove the encroachment by himself, failing which, MC will take action against the same.