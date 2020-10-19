e-paper
Ludhiana murder case: Man’s mutilated body recovered from canal

The body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A day after three brothers and their aide were booked for kidnapping and murdering a Congress worker’s physically-challenged brother, Charanjit Singh, police recovered a decomposed body from a canal near Dhaipai village. The body was badly mutilated and its head and hands were missing.

The recovered body had polio in one leg, due to which Charanjit’s family suspects that it is his body. The victim was missing since October 2. The body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem.

One of the accused owed Charanjit Rs 20,000, police said.

One of the brothers and their aide have been arrested, and have confessed to killing the victim, and dumping his body in a canal near Khanpur village, Dehlon, on October 2.

The arrested accused have been identified as Veeram Singh, alias Bittu, of Mohalla Basant Nagar and Simran Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, who lives in the same locality. Veeram’s brothers Gurdit Singh, alias Panchi, and Dapinder Singh, alias Gagan, remain at large.

Veeram confessed to having thrashed Charanjit when he came to his house to recover his money on October 2. Later, Veeram and his brothers took Charanjit to the canal in Simran’s auto-rickshaw. There, the four accused stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons and bludgeoned him with bricks to ensure his death, police said.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer at Daba police station, said that the body is too decomposed and mutilated and is not easy to identify.

