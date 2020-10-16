e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana’s Sutlej Club polls to be held on October 24

Ludhiana’s Sutlej Club polls to be held on October 24

The nominations can be filed by members on October 19 and 20; list of valid nominations will be displayed on October 20

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The elections for the club’s executive committee is held before March 31 every year, but the process got delayed this year amid the pandemic
The elections for the club’s executive committee is held before March 31 every year, but the process got delayed this year amid the pandemic(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

The elections for the executive committee of Sutlej Club, one of the most coveted clubs in the city, is scheduled to be held on October 24. The announcement was made by Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-president of the club, Varinder Sharma, through a notice.

As per the notice, the elections for the club’s executive committee is held before March 31 every year, but the process got delayed this year amid the pandemic.

The nominations can be filed by members on October 19 and 20 (5pm to 8pm) and the scrutiny of papers will be done on October 20. The list of valid nominations will be displayed on October 20 and the nominations can be withdrawn on October 21 (5pm to 9pm).

The list of contesting candidates will be published on October 22 and they will be allowed to give a presentation to the members at the club premises on the same day (from 5pm onwards).

Polling will be held on October 24 from 9am to 5pm and results will be announced in the evening.

DC Sharma has deputed additional deputy commissioner (G) Amarjit Singh Bains as the first returning officer for the elections, while SDM (Khanna) Sundeep Singh is the second returning officer. Additional deputy commissioner (Jagraon) Neeru Katyal has been deputed as election observer.

11 posts to be decided

The elections will be held for nine posts of the executive committee including vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary, finance secretary, cultural secretary, bar secretary, mess secretary, sports secretary and three executive members (it is mandatory to have one woman executive member).

