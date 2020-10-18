e-paper
Ludhiana: Surgeons get training on robotic knee replacement

Experts said robotic and computer surgeries are the way forward to get better results post- surgery

chandigarh Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

As many as 50 orthopaedic surgeons received hands-on training on robotic knee replacement during a workshop held at a local hospital here on Sunday.

The workshop was inaugurated by Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu in the presence of Dr Hari Om Aggarwal, secretary of Punjab Orthopaedic Association.

Dr Baldev Aulakh, senior urologist and transplant surgeon, said robotic and computer surgeries are the way forward to get better results post- surgery.

Mako Robot is the world’s most widely adopted US-FDA approved robotics arm assisted technology for hip and knee replacements, with more than 1,000 installations, he added .

“Mako Robotic arm assisted surgery helps cut the bone with precision, which gives better results,” said Dr Manmohan Singh, an orthopaedic surgeon. He added that this will help patients lead a normal life for 25 years after knee replacement.

Also, it has shown to significantly reduce post-operative pain, drive faster recovery and quicker discharge and help preserve natural bone and soft tissues, he said.

Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
