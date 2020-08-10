e-paper
Ludhiana to get carcass disposal plant by Dec: Minister Ashu

Ludhiana to get carcass disposal plant by Dec: Minister Ashu

Ashu, who visited the plant site at the Noorpur Bet area on Monday with mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, said it would ensure utilisation of animal carcasses in an effective pollution free environment

chandigarh Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (second from right) and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu next to him at the carcass disposal site.
Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (second from right) and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu next to him at the carcass disposal site.(HT Photo)
         

With the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) missing the deadline for setting up a carcass utilisation plant in the city, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said the project will be completed by December this year.

Ashu, who visited the plant site at the Noorpur Bet area on Monday with mayor Balkar Sandhu, said it would ensure utilisation of animal carcasses in an effective pollution free environment, reducing chances of infection.

Beset with delays, the project was initially expected to be completed by the end of June, but the deadline was extended to September 30 and then to December.

Officials concerned attributed the reason for the extended deadline to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Adding that the plant had the capacity to process 50 carcasses a day (50 big and a 100 small animals) Ashu said it would be set up at a cost of Rs 8 crore under the Smart City Mission.

The project contract had been awarded on design, build, operate, maintain and transfer (DBOMT) basis, he added.

Disposal of carcass had become a major issue for the municipal corporation in the past with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) imposing a fine of Rs 2.28 each on the five groups running a hadda rodi (carcass dump) in the Laddowal area for dumping waste in the Sutlej river.

The skinners had also stopped lifting the carcasses in June, following which some of their representatives met mayor Sandhu to discuss the matter.

The hadda rodis are still being run in the Laddowal area.

