Ludhiana: Trade union members booked for violating social distancing norms during protest

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:41 IST

Ludhiana Police on Monday booked members of trade unions for violating social distancing norms during a protest on Sunday.

The FIR has been lodged against unidentified protestors, but the names of organisations have mentioned.

Sub-inspector Tarlochan Singh said 60 members of Anganwadi Mulajim Union, CITU and Kul Hind Kisan Sabha gathered at mini secretariat and violated social distancing norms.

A case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified members of the organisations. Police said they will identify the protestors from videos and pictures and nominate them in the FIR.