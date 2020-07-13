e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana vet varsity honours scientists who worked for Covid-19 testing at govt medical colleges

Ludhiana vet varsity honours scientists who worked for Covid-19 testing at govt medical colleges

The V-C said GADVASU has been selected by Punjab government for establishing a Covid-19 lab, which is almost complete

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Vice-chancellor (VC) of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Inderjit Singh, on Monday felicitated 10 scientists of the university who worked for Covid-19 testing in diagnostic laboratories of Government Medical College, Patiala and Amritsar, from April 19 to July 3.

The scientists include Rajnish Sharma, Mudit Chandra, JS Arora, Niraj K Singh, Harsh Panwar, Omar Khaleel, Mohan Jairath, Deepali, Jaspreet Kaur and Astha. They were honoured with mementoes and certificates of appreciation.

The V-C said GADVASU has been selected by Punjab government for establishing a Covid-19 lab, which is almost complete, and will be functional shortly.

Director of research, Dr JPS Gill, said testing is vital for diagnosis of Covid-19. He added that GADVASU was the first one to come forward and support the medical community by offering services in terms of both equipment and scientists. He said the successful containment of the disease demands widespread testing.

top news
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In