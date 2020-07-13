Ludhiana vet varsity honours scientists who worked for Covid-19 testing at govt medical colleges

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:34 IST

Vice-chancellor (VC) of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Inderjit Singh, on Monday felicitated 10 scientists of the university who worked for Covid-19 testing in diagnostic laboratories of Government Medical College, Patiala and Amritsar, from April 19 to July 3.

The scientists include Rajnish Sharma, Mudit Chandra, JS Arora, Niraj K Singh, Harsh Panwar, Omar Khaleel, Mohan Jairath, Deepali, Jaspreet Kaur and Astha. They were honoured with mementoes and certificates of appreciation.

The V-C said GADVASU has been selected by Punjab government for establishing a Covid-19 lab, which is almost complete, and will be functional shortly.

Director of research, Dr JPS Gill, said testing is vital for diagnosis of Covid-19. He added that GADVASU was the first one to come forward and support the medical community by offering services in terms of both equipment and scientists. He said the successful containment of the disease demands widespread testing.