Lure of Canada visa costs IT professional from Noida ₹12L

According to the police, Tony was an agent working with Future World and assured the victim that he would get a visa for him for ₹28 lakh

chandigarh Updated: Mar 06, 2020 01:38 IST
A 32-year-old man, working as an information technology (IT) professional, was allegedly duped of ₹12 lakh by a travel agent on the pretext of sending him abroad, police said on Thursday.

The police said the victim, identified as Rupak Kumar, of Noida, alleged that the accused, Tony Sharma, took the money from him to procure permanent residency (PR) of Canada.

According to the police, Tony was an agent working with Future World and assured the victim that he would get a visa for him for ₹28 lakh. The amount had to be paid in three instalments. However, after paying the first instalment of ₹12 lakh, the process of filing the application was to begin, but nothing was done by the accused, following which Kumar complained to police.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, the Sector 34 police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against Tony.

