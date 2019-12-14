Man arrested for raping minor niece in Sonepat

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:22 IST

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor niece at Gohana town in Sonepat district, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the 13-year-old girl said the accused allegedly raped her on several occasions in the past months. “My uncle used to visit when I was alone in the house. He raped me several times and threatened to kill me if I shared the incident with my father,” the minor alleged.

The family approached the police after the victim narrated the ordeal to her father.

Gohana Sadar station house officer (SHO) Jai Bhagwan said the girl was sent for medical examination where it was confirmed that she was raped.

“A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered against the accused who was arrested on Saturday,” the police officer said.