Home / Chandigarh / Sangrur man murdered over property, son among 3 of family held

Sangrur man murdered over property, son among 3 of family held

As per the FIR, Jagroop stayed separate from his son who wanted to grab the 14 bigha land he owned.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

A 65-year-old man was murdered at Balian village near Sangrur town allegedly by three family members, including his son, over a land dispute, police said.

The body of Jagroop Singh was found in his house on Wednesday.

Police have arrested his son Gurmeet Singh, daughter-in-law Balwinder Kaur, grandson Harinder Singh, alias Harry. Another accused, Amar Singh, a resident of Patiala, is absconding.

Sangrur sadar police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar said that three accused were produced on Thursday in a court that sent them to four-day remand.

As per the FIR, Jagroop stayed separate from his son who wanted to grab the 14 bigha land he owned.

He recently executed a deed to sell 4 bigha land and the registration was scheduled on August 19, says the FIR, adding he was thrashed by the accused on Tuesday night.

On the complaint of the victim’s son-in-law Chamkaur Singh, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

