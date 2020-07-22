e-paper
Man seeking alms dies under mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh

The victim’s family members created a ruckus at the hospital

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A man who was in Daria village seeking alms died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Inderjeet Singh, 42, a resident of Mubarakpur in Mohali.

Police found him unconscious in Daria and rushed him to GMCH-32, where he was declared brought dead.

Following this, the victim’s family members created a ruckus at the hospital and broke a window, for which they had to pay damages.

The family was seeking action against those responsible for Inderjeet’s death, as they alleged he was beaten to death.

However, police said Inderjeet, along with his brothers Jarnail and Kuldeep had gone to Daria village for alms and were questioned by residents. Inderjeet then collapsed and police control room was informed.

“There were no external injuries and neither did Kuldeep nor Jarnail say they were beaten. The body has been kept in mortuary for postmortem” police said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

