Man who accused Ashu of manhandling held for snatching

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:55 IST

The Congress worker, Gursewak Singh alias Gora, who had accused cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu of thrashing him and tossing his turban on Saturday, was arrested along with his supporter Tarandeep Singh for snatching the mobile phone and gold chain of another worker.

The FIR in the case was registered at the Mullanpur Dakha police station following the statement of Kuldeep Singh, a member of zila parishad. The complainant alleged that on Saturday around 3pm, he was standing outside the party office when Gursewak came there and started abusing him. “He assaulted me before snatching my mobile phone and gold chain worth ₹1.15 lakh,” he added.

The duo have been booked under Sections 379-B (snatching), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

‘Facing trials in NDPS, Arms Act cases’

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said Gursewak was already facing trials in two cases of drug peddling and possession of illegal arms.

Meanwhile, former president of Ludhiana Congress (rural), Gurdev Singh Lapran, said both the groups (Gursewak’s and Kuldeep’s) were from the same village, Baddowal, and had an old rivalry.

He claimed that Gursewak had few days ago manhandled Kuldeep Singh and also made casteist remarks against him.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:55 IST