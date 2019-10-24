Mandate in favour of Cong and JJP, so they must unite: Hooda

chandigarh

What do you have to say about the Haryana assembly election trends?

The people of Haryana have voted against the non-performing Manohar Lal Khattar government. The people have showed their anger by defeating most of their ministers.

Will you try to form the next government by roping in opposition parties?

I urge Dushyant Chautala (JJP), Abhay Chautala (INLD) and the independents to come on a platform and form a coalition government. I assure all the opposition leaders that we will give them full respect. I hope all the opposition leaders will join hands for the sake of Haryana residents.

Do you think had the party given you charge earlier, results would have been better still?

Yes, of course. I had campaigned for nearly 15 days and our party fought this election as a united force and performed well. Had I got the charge earlier, we would have got a clear majority. Still, I am thankful to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and entire leadership for reposing faith in me.

Any contact with the independents who are leading?

I have not contacted them so far. But the BJP is making efforts to horse-trade them. The independent candidates are being held hostage by the administration and the BJP people.

You and Deepender (son) had lost the Lok Sabha polls, but this time Congress dominated in the Deshwali belt. Why?

The BJP grabbed votes in the general elections on nationalism. This election was fought on local issues. People voted after comparing performance of our government with that of the BJP. Not only Deshwali belt, entire Haryana has welcomed the Congress. The people of Haryana have snubbed the BJP.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 23:03 IST