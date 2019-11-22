Manimajra school told to explain extra fees for sports day

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:02 IST

The UT education department has asked Gurukul Global School in Manimajra to explain why the school charged students a fee for its sports day. The explanation was sought after a complaint was made by a city advocate on Thursday.

In the complaint, KC Jain alleged that— “The school is, unfortunately, indulging in blatant profiteering by charging fees over and above, where also, hefty quarterly or monthly fees is already being paid by parents, which deemed to include every minuscule charge for organising school events.”

The school on November 14 had issued a circular informing that the school was organising its sports day at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, for which it had sought ₹550 as event participation fee for dance and cultural activities, and ₹350 for march past, mass PT as well as non-participants. The circular further asked parents to pay the amount by November 18, 2019.

Jain further added that— “The school has made compulsory for all students to pay for sports

day. In the past too, the school has been collecting huge amounts

of money from parents for

organising annual and other events.”

“The school never provides any breakup of the amount being charged or details of the budget or expenditure incurred in organising these events.”

“The school has not even published its income and expenditure account along with the balance sheet on its website which is a mandatory requirement under the proviso to Section 5 of the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016 as extended to the Union Territory of Chandigarh,” added the complaint.

Secretary education, BL Sharma, confirmed that his office received the complaint and told Hindustan Times that the department will seek an explanation from the school over the allegations. “We will seek an explanation as to why they charged these fees.”

Principal of the school, Urvashi Kakkar, while refuting the allegations, said, “It’s a school sports day. It is not compulsory for everyone. There are logistic charges; we need to pay for them as well. We are hosting this event outside a school in Panchkula, we have to pay for the venue, too.”