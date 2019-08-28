Manpreet to lead state delegation to ‘Invest North 2019’

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 01:11 IST

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will lead a high-level state delegation to “Invest North 2019” summit in Bengaluru on August 29 to attract investors to the state.

The state team will showcase the business ecosystem, investment opportunities and recent industrial success at the two-day event in which Punjab is the partner state. Besides Manpreet, the delegation will include public works minister Vijay Inder Singla, additional chief secretary, industrial promotion, Vini Mahajan, Invest Punjab chief executive officer Rajat Agarwal, CII Punjab chairman Harish Chavan, Godrej Tyson CEO Prashan Vatkar, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited managing director Prabh Das among others.

BUSINESS MEETINGS WITH TOP HONCHOS

The delegation members are scheduled to meet CEOs and MDs of leading companies such as Infosys, Volvo Group, Ola Cabs, Flipkart, ABB India, Biocon and Teamlease to pitch Punjab as an investment destination and discuss their investment plans.

The government has identified agro and food processing, information technology, auto and auto components, textile and startups as the key focus sectors. “The investment-friendly and supportive environment created by Industrial and Business Development Policy-2017 will be highlighted,” said an official, adding: “The state has received investments worth ₹50,000 crore in the first two years of the current government.”

TWO-DAY PROGRESSIVE PUNJAB SUMMIT FROM DEC 5

The state government will hold a two-day investor summit in Mohali on December 5 and 6 with focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the roadmap set out by the government to support them in generating more employment, expanding their scope of operation and adopting modern technology. Leading industrialists, new-age entrepreneurs and delegates from academia are being invited. The chief minister will meet ambassadors of various countries in Delhi on September 5 in this regard.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 01:11 IST