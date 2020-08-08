e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana mayor directs NHAI officials to ensure no water accumulation on roads

Ludhiana mayor directs NHAI officials to ensure no water accumulation on roads

Sandhu said he directed NHAI officials to ensure there is no water accumulation on sites where their projects are currently ongoing

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Mayor Balkar Sandhu inspecting Sherpur chowk with councillor Mamta Ashu and NHAI officials in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Mayor Balkar Sandhu inspecting Sherpur chowk with councillor Mamta Ashu and NHAI officials in Ludhiana on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Following complaints of water accumulation at Sherpur chowk, mayor Balkar Sandhu visited the spot on Saturday and directed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to find a solution for this at the earliest.

The mayor was accompanied by councillor Mamta Ashu and adviser of NHAI for Punjab, MPS Kalra.

Water accumulation at the chowk has remained a major issue in the past, which is an inconvenience to commuters.

“I have also written to NHAI officials, directing them to ensure there is no water accumulation on sites where their projects are currently ongoing. They have also been directed to ensure there is proper disposal of rainwater at all sites in the city. If this issue is not checked now, it might lead to bigger problems in the future.”

Mamta Ashu said that there were several complaints of water accumulation at Sherpur Chowk on GT Road. “It was not only causing inconvenience to the public, but can also lead to road accidents. Damage to roads also leads to loss to public exchequer,’ she added.

Earlier this week, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal also conducted a meeting with NHAI officials and sought a solution for the problem. Sabharwal also asked the MC officials to stop nearby industrial units from pumping out rainwater accumulated inside their premises on the road portion.

