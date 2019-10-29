Ludhiana MC’s light wing in soup for withholding information

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:25 IST

The MC’s light wing has landed in soup for withholding records of street lights installed in public parks.

The matter came to fore when city-based RTI activist Gaganish Khurana approached the information commission. Khurana said that he had sought details of lights installed in Sahidi Park, Nanda Park and a park adjoining Nanda Park located in Kadwai Nagar.

“I had also sought details regarding the number of lights installed in three parks and whether they are LED, CFL or simple tube light. However, the department was reluctant to share the details following which I approached the information commission,” Khurana said.

Information commissioner Avtar Singh slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on the light department for not sharing the details.

When contacted, light department SDO Jaganathsaid that he had attended a hearing of the commission , but details pertaining to the matter were available with SDO Baldev Singh who could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

