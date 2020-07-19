MC to make final bid to auction Sec 41 fish and meat market shops on Aug 28

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:46 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) is making a final attempt to auction shops at the Fish and Meat Market in Sector 41, failing which it is likely to be used for general trade.

The civic body, which has over 10 years failed to sell or auction 32 booths and a chill room in the market, has invited bidders to participate in an open auction for the sites.

Converting the market for general trade was recommended by the MCs gaushala committee in June this year.

It (committee) “discussed the issue as in the previous several attempts the MC did not get any takers for the shops,” said Shakti Parkash Devshali, councillor and member of the committee.

The committee’s proposal was presented at the general house meeting in June, which decided that a final attempt be made to auction the shops or recommend change of usage to the UT administration.

“The market was built with Central government funds, which specified its purpose so the Centre’s approval will be required. That’s why a final bid is being made for the auction,” said Devshali.

FAILED: CUTTING PRICE, OFFERING ON RENT, REDUCING RENT

Developed as a fish market in 2006 at a cost of Rs 5 crore by the UT administration, the market was handed over to the MC in 2009. Later, however, to attract more retailers, meat and poultry products were added.

Initially, the MC offered the shops for Rs 60 lakh each, but as no buyers turned up authorities decided to rent them at Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 a month.

Poor response forced the MC to cut the rent price to Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, but even then no tenants turned up.

“The condition of the market is deteriorating because of disuse. There are complaints of theft of different civic and electrical installations at the shops. Also, garbage has been dumped at many places by local residents,” said a senior MC official requesting anonymity.

NO E-AUCTION THIS TIME

E-auctions in the past too haven’t succeeded for MC so this time it will be hoping its open auction works.

It will be held on August 28 at 11 am at the market. The booths will be given initially for five years and extension given for a maximum of 10 years.

For booth number 1 to 24 measuring 21.21 measuring square metres each, the minimum reserved monthly licence fee is Rs 12,000 each. From number 25 to 30, measuring 19.02 sq m, it’s Rs 10,000 and for booth number 32-33 measuring 39.51 sq m, it’s Rs 15,000.

The chill room measuring 35.31 sq m area has a minimum fee of Rs 10,000.