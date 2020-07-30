e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / MC to remove 25M legacy waste from waste processing plant 

MC to remove 25M legacy waste from waste processing plant 

The waste will be shifted to a dumping site in Dadumajra in phases

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Legacy wastes are the wastes that have been collected and kept for years at a barren land.
The municipal corporation will shift 25,000 metric tonne of legacy waste from the waste processing plant to a dumping site in Dadumajra. A proposal for the same was approved by the MC general house in a meeting held on Thursday.

Legacy wastes are the wastes that have been collected and kept for years at a barren land. At present, there is five lakh metric tonne of legacy waste at the dumping site. The waste is in the process to be removed as part of a ₹35 crore project.

Municipal corporation commissioner KK Yadav said, “The committee that examined the issue earlier will decide how to go about the process.”

On the demand of adding councillors to the committee, Yadav said, “There are already three councillors in the committee in addition to MC officials.”

The MC took over the plant from the Jaypee Group on June 19 and has been running the plant since. The MC had signed an agreement with Jaypee in 2005 for setting up a garbage processing plant but in February this year. The MC general house had ordered a takeover because it observed that the plant was not being operated to its optimum capacity.

“Legacy waste has to be shifted so that the waste processing plant can be run properly. We will shift the legacy waste to the dumping site in phases so that it does not burden the removal process,” said a senior MC official.

