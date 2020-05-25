Mercury inches towards 42°C amid heatwave alert in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:02 IST

Maximum temperature was recorded at 41.7°C on Sunday, and is likely to cross 42°C this week amid a red alert for heatwave in Chandigarh on Monday and Tuesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, “Till now maximum temperature hasn’t risen 4 to 5 degrees above normal, a condition required to declare heatwave in the city. However, it is likely to rise on Monday and Tuesday and is expected to start coming down by Thursday as a western disturbance is approaching.”

Officials have advised residents to stay indoors this week, especially during afternoons. The maximum temperature of went up from 41.4°C on Saturday to 41.7°C on Sunday, while the minimum temperature went up from 25.6°C to 25.7°C. In the next three days, the maximum will remain between 43 and 44 degrees, while the minimum will be between 25 and 26 degrees.