Mercury may cross 40°C in Chandigarh this week

chandigarh

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:54 IST

After intermittent spells of rain, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

IMD officials said dry weather was likely to continue for the next five days with consistent rise in day temperature. “Some light rain is expected in Punjab next week, but it is unlikely in Chandigarh. However, winds up to 40km per hour may blow here during this duration,” they said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose from 36 degrees on Friday to 37.5 degrees on Saturday, while the minimum temperature stayed unchanged at 22.1 degrees. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to stay between 38 and 39 degrees, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23 degrees.