Home / Chandigarh / Mercury on the rise in Chandigarh, but expect rain from Thursday

Mercury on the rise in Chandigarh, but expect rain from Thursday

People are beginning to ditch their coats and sweaters in the tricity but a strong western disturbance is likely to hit soon

chandigarh Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
A girl riding piggyback on her father on a sunny Sunday in Sector 17, Chandigarh. 
A girl riding piggyback on her father on a sunny Sunday in Sector 17, Chandigarh.
         

As the maximum temperature in the city is starting to rise, people are beginning to ditch their coats and sweaters. However, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, a spell of rain is likely this week as a strong western disturbance will hit the city.

An IMD official said, “Normally, the period till the end of February is considered as winter. However, temperatures are already starting to rise. The maximum temperature that had remained below normal in December and January, has been staying above normal this month.”

On February 1, the maximum temperature was 16.4 degrees Celsius, which has now risen considerably to 23.4 degrees on Saturday and 25.5 degrees on Sunday. The minimum temperature too rose from 7 degrees Celsius on February 1 to 10.4 degrees on Sunday, although it was a notch down from a day before.

Talking about the incoming western disturbance, IMD officials said moderate rain up to 30mm can be expected on Thursday and Friday. “There are chances of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir as well, however, it is unlikely to affect the temperature here. If it rains during the day, the maximum temperature can fall by 2-3 degrees, but minimum temperature is likely to further rise by 1-2 degrees due to cloud cover at night.”

