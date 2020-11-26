e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / MHA to decide on UT employees’ housing plan, refunds: Admn to HC

MHA to decide on UT employees’ housing plan, refunds: Admn to HC

Uma Shankar Gupta, additional secretary, estates, tells court that administration is not competent to modify/ fix prices of land already decided by the Union cabinet and will take up the matter with the ministry

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court has resumed hearing on the plea by UT employees seeking early construction of houses.
The Punjab and Haryana high court has resumed hearing on the plea by UT employees seeking early construction of houses. (HT Photo)
         

The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that as government employees have rejected its proposal on the 2008 housing scheme, a final call on the project will be taken by the home affairs ministry (MHA).

“ Since the Chandigarh administration is not competent to modify/ fix prices of land already decided by the Union cabinet it will take up the matter with the ministry of home affairs... to decide the final option including the option of returning the deposited amount to the applicants,” Uma Shankar Gupta, additional secretary, estates, told the court.

Gupta gave the information to the court as hearing resumed on the plea on Thursday by UT employees seeking early construction of houses.

On November 24, the employees in a letter to the UT adviser rejected the two fresh proposals of the administration for two housing proposals – a seven-storey project and another seven and 11-storey project – which were discussed in a meeting chaired by UT adviser Manoj Parida with employees’ representatives on November 17.

Around 4,000 flats were to be built in Sectors 52, 53 and 56 by the Chandigarh Housing Board for government employees as part of a scheme launched in 2008. The project comprised 252 three BHK apartments with servant quarters, 168 two BHK with servant quarters, 3,066 oneBHK and 444 single-room flats. A draw of lots was held in 2010, in which 3,930 employees among 7,827 applicants were selected.

They had then deposited around ₹57 crore with the Chandigarh Housing Board under the scheme. However, the project ran into rough weather as UT could not make available requisite land for the purpose.

tags
top news
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In