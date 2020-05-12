e-paper
Migrant mill workers pelt stones during protest in Malerkotla, SDM, DSP injured

Staff allege exploitation, demand salary hike, transfer of officials

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 14:40 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times/Sangrur
Malerkotla SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey being treated after the attack.
Malerkotla SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey being treated after the attack. (HT PHOTO )
         

Migrant workers employed with Arihant Spinning Mill pelted stones at officials during a protest on Monday night, injuring Malerkotla sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikramjeet Singh Panthey and deputy superintendent of police Sumit Sood.

Around three hundred migrant workers of the spinning mill alleged exploitation by the industrial unit and staged a protest.

SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey, superintendent of police (SP) Manjit Singh Brar and DSP Sumit Sood tried to pacify the workers.

Labourers alleged that they were not getting any facilities and had to buy ration from a shop inside the factory area at high prices.

“We are not allowed to step outside the unit even if we are unwell and the factory owners deduct our salary. We are only being paid Rs 6,000 despite working for years,” a protester said.

MEDIATION IS ON: DC

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told Hindustan Times that he had spoken with the mill owners about the issue. “A meeting between administrative officials, mill representatives and workers is on,” said Thori.

Panthey said he had met around 300 workers in their residential area on Tuesday morning and assured them that their problems will be resolved.

“Negotiations are on. Workers are demanding a salary hike and the transfer of some mill officials,” said Panthey.

“Neeraj Jain, a mill representative from Ludhiana, and some local administrative staff heard the worker’s demands,” the SDM said.

