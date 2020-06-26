Missing liquor case: Kingpin’s brother helped suspended Kharkhauda SHO in fleeing, say police

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:20 IST

A day after the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to look into the missing liquor case arrested the suspended Kharkhauda SHO, Jasbir Singh, who was on the run since April 30, the inspector confessed to his involvement in the scam.

Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said Jasbir told them that he fled to Gujarat from Jhajjar on April 30 after he was transferred to the Police Lines when his name surfaced in the case.

“He told the SIT he had travelled in a taxi and got support throughout. Jasbir said that he had also bought a new phone and a sim card while on the run,” he added.

“During this period, kingpin Bhupinder Singh’s brother Jitender remained in regular touch with him via phone. He also arranged for the suspended SHO’s stay. Names of four liquor traders also cropped up on the first day of Jasbir’s remand,” the SP said.

Randhawa said they were trying to identify other people who might have helped him.

A cop privy to the development, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The SHO has revealed that he had been involved in the scam for past 18 months, but got exposed during the lockdown.”

The SIT had caught Jasbir Singh from Rohtak on Wednesday and produced him in a local court that sent him in five-day police remand.

It may be mentioned here that 5,500 boxes of liquor had gone missing from the godown owned by Bhupinder Singh’s mother early in May.