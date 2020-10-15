MLA, councillors ask Ludhiana mayor to expedite development works

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:20 IST

: With councillors and residents raising hue and cry over pending developments works, MLA Surinder Dawar along with councillors of the central constituency conducted a meeting with mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office on Thursday.

The leaders said that the MC should take up development works at the earliest, otherwise it will have a negative impact on the Congress party at the 2022 legislative assembly elections.

The councillors raised concern over development projects including construction of roads, non-functional street lights, installation of interlocking tiles and tubewells among others. Some of the development works are hanging fire for around a year.

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said, “Some development works have not been started as the work orders have not been issued by the MC. We have asked the Mayor to conduct a meeting of the finance and contracts committee (F and CC) of MC so that the work orders are issued at the earliest. If the MC fails to start the development projects, it will put a blot on the image of Congress party in the next legislative assembly elections.”

MLA Surinder Dawar said that the meeting was conducted to expedite the development works and strict action will be taken against officials and contractors who will delay them.

“I have told officials to get themselves transferred if they are not willing to work efficiently. Strict action would be taken against the officials for delay in development works. Mayor has assured that the issues raised by the councillors will be resolved at the earliest,” said Dawar.

”Directions have already been issued to officials and contractors to expedite development works. If some contractor deliberately delays any work, action will be taken against him. We will also be conducting the meeting of F and CC soon for approving different developments projects,” Sandhu said.

MC staff accused of charging money for manhole covers

During the meeting, Navneet Singh Ghayal , councillor of ward number 20, accused the MC staff of charging money for installation of manhole covers outside a factory in Industrial area A.

Ghayal alleged that he had approached the MC staff to install three manholes outside a factory in the industrial area. The staff replied that manholes are not available at present and will be made available soon. Also, they said that the site is private and MC cannot install the covers.

“However, a few days back, I came to know that one of the staff members installed the covers and took Rs 1,500 from the factory owner. This has not only put a blot on my image in the area, but it has also blown the lid of corrupt practices of MC staff. I have demanded strict action against the staff concerned and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has marked an inquiry into the matter,” said Ghayal.