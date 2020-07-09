e-paper
Moga-based vehicle lifter’s joy ride ends with arrest in Chandigarh; six two-wheelers recovered

Police said Sukhwinder targeted vehicles parked outside houses and in parking areas. He would dump the vehicles after the fuel would be used up before picking up another vehicle.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police officials standing behind the recovered two-wheelers at Sector 36 police station on Thursday.
A man hailing from Moga who used to steal two-wheelers for joy rides was arrested and four motorcycles and two Activa scooters were recovered from his possession, the police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 23, of native Moga and resident of Sohana. He was arrested on the complaint of Shivu Ahamad of Phase 1, Mohali. Ahamad had told the police that his Activa was stolen from the parking of Sector-42 lake on July 8.

Accused Sukhwinder was arrested while he was riding on the stolen Activa near Sector 35/36 chowk. While working as a helper in a spare parts shop in Phase 2, Mohali, the accused had been active in the city since March 2019 and used to steal two-wheelers for joy rides.

Police said Sukhwinder targeted vehicles parked outside houses and in parking areas. He would dump the vehicles after the fuel would be used up before picking up another vehicle.

With his arrest, the police claim to have solved two cases registered in March 2019 and July 8, 2020. Sukhwiner was produced before the court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

