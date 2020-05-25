e-paper
Mohali district admn launches online career counselling programme

Mohali district admn launches online career counselling programme

Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain spoke to students of various colleges in the district and said the DBEE’s aim is to prepare the youth for jobs in diverse sectors

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 20:15 IST
Mohali’s District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise (DBEE) on Monday launched an online career counselling programme, which will be conducted through video conferencing.

Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain spoke to students of various colleges in the district and said the DBEE’s aim is to prepare the youth for jobs in diverse sectors.

She added that students must register on www.pgrkam.com to get connected with the DBEE, which will guide them in selecting the appropriate career for them in government and private sectors.

The ADC said they will also get assistance in starting their own ventures in varied sectors including fisheries, piggery, beautician and data entry operators.

It also helps them in acquiring loans from banks on easy terms, Jain said. The DBEE also prepares the youth for job interviews and helps them in getting placed, she added.

Information on around 1,500 to 2,000 vacancies in varied sectors is being gathered and will be shared with students in forthcoming sessions, the ADC said.

The DBEE also aims to enhance the skill of the youth by providing them opportunities to get into skill development courses from the Punjab Skill Development Mission.

The ADC exhorted the youth to feel free to send in their queries at dbeemohalihelp@gmail.com and follow the facebook page of the bureau at District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise SasNagar-Mohali. They can also contact the bureau on the helpline 7814259210 from Monday to Saturday between 10 am to 5 pm.

