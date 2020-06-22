e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Monsoon expected to hit Chandigarh by Thursday

Monsoon expected to hit Chandigarh by Thursday

Met officials say monsoon advanced into most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday and conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and most parts of Punjab in the next two days.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The maximum temperature in the city went down from 33.7°C on Sunday to 34.5°C on Monday, three degrees below normal due to the rain at night.
The maximum temperature in the city went down from 33.7°C on Sunday to 34.5°C on Monday, three degrees below normal due to the rain at night.(SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)
         

After 10mm rain on Monday morning, light rain is expected in the city on Tuesday, with monsoon likely to be declared by Thursday, as per India meteorological department (IMD) officials.

In a communication sent out on Monday, the IMD said that monsoon has advanced into most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and most parts of Punjab in the next two days. It will start in the north-eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana at first and rainfall over 40 mm is possible in the city from Wednesday.

Officials added that Tuesday is likely to see only light rainfall, while the intensity of rain is likely to rise in the city between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Maximum temperature in the city went down from 33.7°C on Sunday to 34.5°C on Monday, three degrees below normal due to the rain at night. The minimum temperature went up from 22.8 degrees on Sunday to 23.6 on Monday, one degree below normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature in the city will remain between 33°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 25°C.

