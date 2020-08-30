e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / More international flights from Chandigarh soon, says aviation minister

More international flights from Chandigarh soon, says aviation minister

Decision to be implemented soon after negotiations with Air India and other flight operators, Puri said during a BJP Chandigarh unit executive meeting through video conferencing

chandigarh Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The aviation ministry is likely to take a call on increasing the number of international flights from Chandigarh Airport after examining technical specifications and details of all types of runways here, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

The decision will be implemented soon after negotiations with Air India and other flight operators, Puri said during a BJP Chandigarh unit executive meeting through video conferencing on Sunday.

This was the first meeting of the state executive after Arun Sood, the newly elected state president of the BJP unit,started his tenure.

Apart from Sood, those present at the meeting were: Prabhat Jha, party in charge of Chandigarh affairs and national vice president; Sanjay Tandon, national council membe;, Chandrashekhar and Rambir Bhatti, state general secretaries and mayor Raj Bala Malik with other state executive members.

Anil Jain, the party’s national general secretary, presided over the last closing session of the meeting.

tags
top news
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In