Home / Chandigarh / Movement of heavy vehicles in Chandigarh restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles in Chandigarh restricted

Final notification from UT awaited before plan is enforced from February 1; exemptions given in certain areas for inter-state traffic

chandigarh Updated: Jan 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The plan is aimed at giving relief from heavy traffic during peak hours.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

In a significant move to decongest city roads, Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Thursday approved UT administration’s plan to restrict timings for heavy vehicles.

The restrictions (see box), already shared with the Punjab and Haryana governments, are planned to come into effect from February 1. A final notification from UT administration is awaited.

“With all major traffic decongestion plans like metro, monorail, skybus and outer ring roads failing to take-off, the administration’s move to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles will be its first major attempt to bring relief to city residents from traffic congestion,” said a senior UT official, privy to the development.

The initial plan submitted by the Chandigarh traffic police in September last year only recommended the restriction of heavy vehicle movement to and from Zirakpur barrier and the Tribune Chowk during peak traffic hours.

“But, the UT transport department insisted on preparation of a comprehensive traffic plan for all major city entry and exit points and even for the internal roads. It also asked the UT urban planning department to be involved in the traffic management plan,” the official said.

The approved plan has two major components – one for heavy vehicles plying within the city, and another for heavy vehicles on inter-state routes entering and exiting the city.

Heavy vehicles on the inter-state routes will be banned on four major city entry and exit points from 8.30am to 10.30am and 5pm to 8pm, which are peak traffic hours.

Within the city, there will be a ban on heavy vehicle movement from 6am to 11pm on all internal roads (V-2, V-3, V-4, V-5, V-6) within Sectors 1 to 56.

The senior superintendent of police (traffic), all sub-divisonal magistrates and deputy superintendents of police (traffic) will have the authority to accord permission to ply any vehicles during the restricted hours to meet any emergent and special need and for household goods.

