MP Kirron Kher red-flags air pollution in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:30 IST

Member of parliament Kirron Kher on Monday expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality of the city and said people need to make efforts to make the city pollution-free.

Kher was speaking at the international conclave on human rights that was held at Panjab University on Monday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) shot up to 224 at the continuous monitoring station in Sector 25 at 7pm on Monday, returning to the poor category after staying satisfactory or moderate since November 7.

Poor quality air can cause breathing discomfort to people on prolonged exposure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the spike to temperature inversion and cloudy weather.

“Due to cloud cover, maximum temperature remained comparatively low on Monday. Humidity in the air is also high, leading to an accumulation of pollutants, which wasn’t happening in the previous days,” said an IMD official.

According to the weatherman, the AQI is expected to stay high in the coming days as well, with cloudy skies expected till the weekend.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went down from 26.4°C on Sunday to 24.1°C on Monday. Minimum temperature rose marginally to 13°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 24 degrees while minimum temperature will be between 14 and 15 degrees.

The Air Quality Index in Chandigarh shot up to 224 at the continuous monitoring station in Sector 25 at 7pm on Monday. ( HT )

Kher said, “Stubble burning issue needs to be resolved at the earliest and governments need to help farmers. There are a lot of ideas that are coming up to tackle stubble burning and government should explore them.”

Besides stubble burning, Kher also pointed out the increase of vehicles in the city as the main cause of air pollution. “We must promote car pooling so that there is less air pollution and use bicycles widely,” said Kher.