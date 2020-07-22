e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Multani disappearance case: CBI court dismisses Punjab Police plea seeking prelim probe papers

Multani disappearance case: CBI court dismisses Punjab Police plea seeking prelim probe papers

Former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini is an accused

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The special CBI court, Chandigarh, dismissed an application of the Punjab Police seeking documents of the preliminary probe into the case involving alleged abduction of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991 in which former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini is an accused.

The detailed order is awaited in the case.

Multani, who worked as a junior engineer with the c (CITCO), was picked up by police after a terrorist attack on Saini, the then Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP). Later, the police claimed that Multani, son of a former IAS officer, had escaped from their custody and was never traced.

On May 6 this year, a case was registered against Saini and seven others in Mohali on a complaint by Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh.

A month later, the police moved an application in the CBI court, Chandigarh, seeking documents of the preliminary probe as the case was initially investigated by the central agency in 2007. In its reply, the CBI had said it keeps records only for five years.

On June 8, the police filed another application seeking the status report that the high court had returned to the investigating agency in 2016 which also had the documents with it.

Again, the CBI had refused to share the status report, which was returned by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the agency in 2016, saying it was an “internal communication” between it and the court. It was also mentioned that the CBI was not able to trace the document.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In