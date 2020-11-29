Museum of trees to be inaugurated in Chandigarh today

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:35 IST

On the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 30, the governor Punjab and UT administrator, VP Singh Badnore, will inaugurate Chandigarh- the Museum of Trees.

The project has been funded by the ministry of culture and is promoted by the Chandigarh Nature and Health Society, a registered NGO.

To preserve and propagate the surviving sacred trees by reproducing true genotypes of the parent trees, the museum has successfully reproduced genetically true replicas of 12 sacred trees, including Dukh Bhanjani ber tree of the Golden Temple; Ber tree of gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi;and Ber tree of gurdwara Babe-di-Ber, Sialkot, Pakistan.

Conceived and curated by former IAS officer and author DS Jaspal, said the Museum of Trees is a sacred grove created out of genetically true replicas of sacred trees of Sikhism. The naming of sacred shrines after trees is unique to the Sikh religion.