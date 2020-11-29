e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Museum of trees to be inaugurated in Chandigarh today

Museum of trees to be inaugurated in Chandigarh today

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

On the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 30, the governor Punjab and UT administrator, VP Singh Badnore, will inaugurate Chandigarh- the Museum of Trees.

The project has been funded by the ministry of culture and is promoted by the Chandigarh Nature and Health Society, a registered NGO.

To preserve and propagate the surviving sacred trees by reproducing true genotypes of the parent trees, the museum has successfully reproduced genetically true replicas of 12 sacred trees, including Dukh Bhanjani ber tree of the Golden Temple; Ber tree of gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi;and Ber tree of gurdwara Babe-di-Ber, Sialkot, Pakistan.

Conceived and curated by former IAS officer and author DS Jaspal, said the Museum of Trees is a sacred grove created out of genetically true replicas of sacred trees of Sikhism. The naming of sacred shrines after trees is unique to the Sikh religion.

top news
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In