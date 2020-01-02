Mystery shrouds death of 10-yr-old girl in Jalandhar

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:48 IST

A 10-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Jalandhar’s Pakka Bagh area on Wednesday night.

Partiksha Kumari, a student in Sishu Mandir School, was found lying unconscious in the toilet of her house. Her mother told the police that Partiksha had gone to washroom around 9.30 pm. When she did not return even after 15 minutes, the mother knocked at the door but did not get any response. “We broke open the door and found her lying on the washroom floor,” said the mother. Doctors at the Doaba Hospital declared her brought dead.

Police said the family was about perform the girl’s last rites on Thursday morning but a local shopkeeper called the police control room and raised suspicion over her death. Deputy commissioner of police Balkar Singh and assistant commissioner of police (central) reached the spot and and took the body in custody.

After a board of doctors conducted a post-mortem at the civil hospital, the body was handed over to family who cremated her in the evening.

Division number 4 station house officer (SHO) Rachpal Singh said they are awaiting the post-mortem report. “The girl’s father, Rakesh Kumar, has given a statement to the police that his daughter committed suicide. Our investigation is open in the case,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Harsimrat Singh said: “We will take requisite action after we get the post-mortem report that will ascertain the exact cause of her death.”

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).