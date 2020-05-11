Navjot Kaur is Chandigarh admn’s new director of public relations

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:52 IST

Navjot Kaur, a Punjab civil services officer, is Chandigarh’s new director, public relations (DPR). For Kaur, who is also director, social welfare, this will be an additional charge. UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida issued the appointment orders on Monday. Kaur replaces Sudhanshu Gautam, Haryana civil services, who remains sub-divisional magistrate (East).

He also holds the additional charge of joint secretary (technical education, printing and stationery and state Agriculture Marketing Board), agriculture census officer and nodal officer, state Agriculture Marketing Board.