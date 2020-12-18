e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 'Need for collective action against terrorism'

‘Need for collective action against terrorism’

chandigarh Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

American political scientist Dr C Christine Fair on Friday said the world must work together to stop terrorism, while emphasising on the collective strategy against terrorism.

She was speaking on “The Taliban are coming calling: Deep states in Pakistan and India” during the fourth Military Literature Festival. An expert on counter-terrorism and issues related to the Asian region, Dr Fair said some countries in the Asian region were helping a number of terrorist organisations, including the Taliban, at the expense of people around the world.

In a conversation with KC Singh, India’s ambassador to Iran, Dr Fair said lack of better coordination between the Pakistani government and the military was one of the reasons for the rise of the Taliban. “No country could solely curb terrorism-related activities. Collective action is needed to control it,” she said.

Referring to Asian countries affected by terrorism, she said India had emerged at the top in the list of developing countries due to its stand against terrorism.

About the role of the media, she said the declining trend of investigative journalism at present was a matter of concern.

With the formation of a new government in the US, Dr Fair said the future will decide the new American government’s strategy about dealing with Taliban.

