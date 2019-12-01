Negligence allegations: Mata Kaushalya Hospital launches probe against doctor

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 22:32 IST

The Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala officials have launched probe against a gynaecologist after negligence allegations were levelled against her.

Complainant Gursewak Singh, a resident of Patiala, accused the doctor of negligence after his wife delivered a stillborn baby. During probe, it came to fore that the baby had died two days prior to its delivery.

The parents have alleged that the doctor caused delay in delivering the child which resulted in its death in the womb.

Following the allegations, the hospital administration has constituted a four-member committee to look into the matter and fix responsibility.

Gursewak has filed a formal complaint against the gynaecologist with the hospital administration. In the complaint, he stated that his wife completed nine months of her pregnancy on November 15.

“So, we approached the doctor on the same date. However, the doctor told me that my wife has high blood pressure and advised that we admit her at the hospital,” he said.

“The doctor said that my wife’s high BP could affect our baby’s health but assured that if we admits her at the hospital they will be able to deliver the baby safely. They delivered the baby on November 23 but it was stillborn,” said Gursewak.

“Later, we found out that the baby had died in the womb on November 21. If the doctor had performed the operation on time, our child could have lived,” he added.

Dr Renu Agarwal, medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital, said, “We have received a complaint from the child’s parents. They have alleged negligence on part of the doctor. We have constituted a committee to probe the child’s death. I have directed the committee to give its verdict in the matter within seven days.”

“If the doctor is found guilty, we will take strict action against her,” the MS added.