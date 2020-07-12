e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Newborn baby separated from mother identified Covid-19 positive by mistake

Newborn baby separated from mother identified Covid-19 positive by mistake

Health officials from the Civil Hospital at Dera Bassi, Mohali, allegedly mistook the woman, Kamalpreet Kaur, for another patient with a similar name from her village who had tested positive

chandigarh Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

In a major blunder by health authorities, a woman was mistakenly identified as Covid-19 positive and separated from her newborn infant for four days without even being allowed to breastfeed the child.

Health officials from the Civil Hospital at Dera Bassi, Mohali, allegedly mistook the woman, Kamalpreet Kaur, for another patient with a similar name from her village who had tested positive, and mixed up their reports.

A resident of Ballomajra village in Dera Bassi, Kaur said she had been told she was Covid-19 positive after she delivered the baby at the Civil Hospital and home quarantined. She was not allowed to feed or see the infant during this period, she complained.

Four days later, health officials told her that she had been declared positive by mistake, their reasoning being that another woman with a similar name had been infected, leading to the confusion.

Dr Sangeeta Jain, senior medical officer (SMO) of the Civil Hospital, said, “We had received information from the health department directing us to isolate the Covid-19 positive patient after which according to the guidelines we isolated her at home. Later we learnt that the woman is actually negative as the reports were mistakenly exchanged with that of a woman with a similar name who had given birth on the same day.”

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In