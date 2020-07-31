e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / NGO writes to Punjab DGP over removal of security for ‘leaders’

NGO writes to Punjab DGP over removal of security for ‘leaders’

Advocate Gaganpreet Singh, president of the NGO, said these so-called leaders have knowingly created an artificial threat, so that police has to deploy security personnel for them

chandigarh Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A Ludhiana-based NGO, Help organisation, has written to Punjab director general of police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta, to withdraw personnel of Punjab Police and home guards as security cover for self-styled leaders in the state.

Advocate Gaganpreet Singh, president of the NGO, said these so-called leaders have knowingly created an artificial threat, so that police has to deploy security personnel for them. He added that these ‘leaders’ do not require any security cover and are causing loss to the state exchequer unnecessarily.

He said that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of police personnel are required to implement government orders and should be working for the safety of the public instead.

He said that some so-called leaders who have been provided security covers are misusing the security personnel by extorting money and land grabbing, creating terror in minds of the general public.

