Nine education dept staffers among 232 fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:53 IST

Covid-19 claimed three more lives in Chandigarh while 232 people tested positive on Monday.

The toll has climbed to 74 while the case count is just shy of 6,000 mark, at 5,995.However, the day also witnessed a record number of 295 patients being discharged, including those in home isolation.

All three who died were women, including a 72-year-old from Sector 43. Another, aged 45, from Dhanas had diabetes, while the third, aged 50, was from Sector 37 and died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Meanwhile, among the fresh cases, nine are of employees of the district education officer (DEO) office in Sector 19.

DEO Harbir Singh Anand had died of Covid on Saturday. Two other senior department officials tested positive on Sunday. In fact, 19 employees have tested positive so far, after which both the DEO office and the education department office in Sector 9 have been closed on Monday and Tuesday for sanitisation.

Education secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill said: “All employees in contact with positive staffers at both offices have been asked to get tested as per protocol.”

68 +ve, 2 dead in Panchkula

Two persons succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the toll to 34 in Panchkula district. Apart from this, 68 new cases were reported.

The total count has reached 3,146, of which 1,214 cases are active while 1,898 patients have been discharged.

Those who died included an 86-year-old woman from Sector 4, who had hypertension. The other was a 55-year-old woman from Pinjore, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease

Meanwhile, the administration increased the number of Covid sample collection centres in the district to 21. “Now samples will be collected at 21 health centres across the district, so that people face no difficulty in getting tested,” said deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja. The number had earlier been increased to 19 from nine.