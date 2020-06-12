e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / NIRF-2020 rankings: IIT Ropar, GNDU, Thapar institute among 5 from Punjab in top 100

NIRF-2020 rankings: IIT Ropar, GNDU, Thapar institute among 5 from Punjab in top 100

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:41 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

Patiala/Jalandhar/Amritsar Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar; Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, were among the five institutes from Punjab that figured in the top 100 list of the annual National Institute Ranking Frame (NIRF)-2020 rankings released by the human resource development ministry on Thursday.

Ranked at 34th, IIT Ropar secured the best ranking from the state; followed by Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) at 51th, Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (Mohali) at 59th; Guru Nanak Dev University at 88th, and Lovely Professional University at number 99.

NIRF ranks the institutes on the basis of five parameters — teaching and learning resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, overall inclusivity and perception.

Among the universities, TIET emerged as the best in Punjab with 31st spot. Guru Nanak Dev University improved its ranking by 8 notches to bag 51th position, while Punjabi University made in list of top 100 universities for the first time by bagging 64th place. Lovely Professional University is ranked 78th, while Central University, Bathinda, is at 87th position.

LPU ONLY PVT VARSITY FROM PUNJAB IN LIST

Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, ranked 99th in the overall category, is the only private university from Punjab to figure in the top 100 list. Besides, the varsity’s school of pharmacy has been ranked 29th in the top 75 institutes of the country. Similarly, the management department is ranked 49th, whereas the engineering faculty bagged 87th rank in the country. LPU secured the 78th ranking among all government and private universities of the country. LPU chancellor Ashok Mittal congratulated the staff and students for the feat.

